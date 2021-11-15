ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Belgian government tightens bird flu measures with total containment

By Marine Strauss
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zz5S4_0cww6goy00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgian government put the country on increased risk for bird flu as the virus spreads across Europe, the food safety agency AFSCA said in a statement.

As of this Monday, poultry must be kept indoors, after a highly pathogenic variant of avian flu was identified in a wild goose in Schilde, a town near Antwerp.

The agency said this was first case in wild birds since March 1, 2021, indicating an active circulation of the virus in wild birds again.

“I have to make sure that we prevent the contamination of our poultry with avian flu at all costs,” agriculture minister David Clarinval said on Twitter.

“Let’s apply containment to avoid the damage that our farmers have suffered in the past.”

The measure affects both professional and private poultry breeders.

Elsewhere in Europe, Dutch authorities in October ordered commercial farms to keep all flocks inside after bird flu was reported on a farm. France extended a requirement to keep poultry flocks indoors earlier in November. Germany has also reported several outbreaks of the disease.

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bird flu outbreak reported in Bashkiria, Russia

An outbreak of bird flu was recorded in the Blagovarsky district of Bashkiria. There was a massive death of geese and ducks. The likely cause of the virus is a synanthropic bird – sparrows, pigeons and crows, the regional veterinary department’s press service said on Friday. This is the second...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Some Cathay Pacific staff released from quarantine in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities said on Saturday they had ended a compulsory quarantine of 111 Cathay Pacific employees who had stayed in the same hotel in Germany as three pilots who tested positive for COVID-19. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fired the three cargo pilots who were infected with COVID-19 during a layover in Frankfurt, over an unspecified “serious breach” of crew rules while overseas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ski resorts in northern Italy reopen amid COVID-19 worries

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (Reuters) - Ski resorts in northern Italy are reopening for the winter season after prolonged shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although a recent rise in infections is spreading worries over possible new restrictions. Fabio Sacco, the president of the Skirama consortium that brings together several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Belgian#Afsca#Schilde#Dutch
Reuters

Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 48 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,555 from 10,544. Italy has registered 133,131 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Czechs report highest daily coronavirus cases since pandemic start

PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 22,936 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday. Earlier in the week the country tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots to encourage more vaccinations and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
Reuters

Japan confirms H5N8 strain in third bird flu outbreak in the country

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has confirmed the highly pathogenic bird flu subtype H5N8 was detected at a poultry farm in the third outbreak of avian influenza in the country this winter, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The outbreak was discovered on Monday at a farm with about 11,000 egg-laying...
HEALTH
Reuters

Norway suspects bird flu found at second farm

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway reported on Tuesday a suspected outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a second farm, just days after the country’s first confirmed case led to a cull of some 7,000 poultry. The two farms are neighbours in the Rogaland county of south-west Norway, a key...
AGRICULTURE
healthing.ca

Bird flu cases rise in Europe, Asia

21 people in China have contracted bird flu in 2021, compared with only five last year. The months leading into winter is typically the time when we’re more likely to catch a cold or flu than the rest of the year. Unfortunately, it’s also the time, apparently, when we’re more susceptible to bird flu.
WORLD
Phys.org

Poultry in lockdown after Belgium detects bird flu

Belgium ordered its poultry into lockdown from Monday after detecting a case of bird flu in a wild duck, extending avian quarantine measures already in place in neighbouring countries. Authorities are attempting to prevent farm birds coming into contact with wild migratory ones to prevent the H5N1 virus from spreading.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu prevention zone to be introduced in NI

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is to be introduced in Northern Ireland from midnight on 17 November, the agriculture minister Edwin Poots has announced. Mr Poots said the AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. It follows "multiple detections" of the H5N1...
PETS
wmleader.com

Croatians protest against tightened Covid measures

Hundreds of Croatians protested on Thursday for the fourth day in Zagreb and other cities against obligatory certificates for the public sector as the country’s Covid-19 cases hit a record high. Earlier this month the authorities introduced more restrictive measures to fight the record surge of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic with some of Europe’s lowest inoculation rates.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Germany reports another case of bird flu

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 39,000 ducks in Cloppenburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. The birds will be slaughtered.
AGRICULTURE
kdal610.com

Japan reports first bird flu outbreak of season, culling 143,000 chickens

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has detected its first outbreak of bird flu for the 2021 winter season, with confirmation of a case of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. About 143,000 egg-laying chickens are being exterminated...
AGRICULTURE
healththoroughfare.com

New Bird Flu Outbreaks Affects Over Half a Million Poultry

Bird flu is well-known as lethal to poultry, but it can also lead to such an outcome for humans. The H5N1 avian flu remains highly contagious, and RT.com now tells us about several outbreaks in Poland and one in England. The bird flu outbreaks from Poland have already affected more...
AGRICULTURE
Taylor Daily Press

Poland loses mega exports to US due to bird flu

Polish poultry farmers are suffocating as bird flu has been re-diagnosed in many parts of the country. Exports should be stopped, as a result of which Poland is at risk of losing large export orders from the United States (US). This year, there have already been 345 bird flu outbreaks...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fresh outbreaks of highly contagious bird flu confirmed in Europe

Several outbreaks of the highly contagious H5N1 avian flu have cropped up across Poland's poultry farms, affecting over half a million birds, animal health officials have said. An outbreak was also confirmed in England on Monday. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) revealed the Polish outbreaks on Monday, saying...
HEALTH
BBC

Bird flu outbreak at poultry unit near Alcester will lead to cull

All birds at a poultry unit are to be culled after a "highly pathogenic" strain of bird flu was identified. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said avian influenza H5N1 had been found in a unit near Alcester, Warwickshire, on Sunday. A 3km (1.8-mile) protection zone and...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy