The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.38 levels and traded in the range of 74.38-74.54 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.44 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.4694 levels. The USDINR slipped on account of strong gains in domestic and Asian equity indices, which rose tracking sharp gains in US stocks. However, losses in the pair were limited as the dollar index moved near 15-month highs against major currencies because investors expected the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected after data showed that US consumer prices rose to a near 31-year high in October.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO