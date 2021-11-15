Tottenham captain Lloris: There'll be time for contract talks; I want to...

Tottenham Hotspur has set its eyes on AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié to help improve their midfield. The 24-year-old’s contract expires in June, and come January, the north London-based club could reach an agreement with Kessié on a pre-contract that kicks in next season and land him for free. However,...
Tottenham Hotspur were saved by a VAR call overturning a penalty decision going against them as Antonio Conte's Premier League debut as Spurs boss saw his side draw 0-0 at Everton. Hugo Lloris was penalised for bringing down Richarlison during the second half, but after a penalty was awarded, VAR...
Tottenham will have to pay Italian Serie A side Fiorentina at least £60 million if they wish to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January. The 21-year-old striker is a key target for both Aresenal and Tottenham, as they look to freshen up their respective forward lines. Vlahovic is seen as one...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he almost signed for Tottenham years ago, and would now rather retire than join Arsenal's north London rivals. The Gabon international joined Arsenal in 2018 after five years with Borussia Dortmund and is currently the club's captain. But the Gunners star could have ended up at...
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris insists he's never pursued the Ballon d'Or during his career. Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has complained about failing to earn a nomination this year. Lloris told Le Parisien: "In general, we like attacking football and we reward goals and fine gestures. "Since 2019, the Yashin Prize...
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has paid tribute to France teammate Karim Benzema. Against Kazakhstan, Real Madrid striker Benzema scored twice in the 8-0 win. Lloris said: "He has a certain aura on the pitch, he brings something more to the team. "We all agree that his return was marked by...
Kylian Mbappe posted arguably one of the more prolific performances of his career with the France national team on Saturday with the four-goal showing against Kazakhstan in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play. France created high percentage goal-scoring chances with ease over the match, as Mbappe logged the first four-goal...
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up about how close he came to joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. The Gabonese Gunner was approached by Spurs eight years ago - and even went to White Hart Lane to look around. In the end, Tottenham didn't get in touch about a move, leaving the striker to join Arsenal in 2018, instead.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a potential move for Jordan Pickford as new manager Antonio Conte looks to start his rebuild in north London. Spurs are on the lookout for a goalkeeper with current No 1 Hugo Lloris out of contract at the end of the season. The Frenchman's...
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is reportedly one of the players being considered by Tottenham as a long-term successor for Hugo Lloris. The Spurs captain is in the final year of his contract and his future remains uncertain. According to the Telegraph, new boss Antonio Conte wants a homegrown keeper to...
I first saw Antonio Conte at Euro 2016. I was covering Italy v Spain in Paris and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I’d never seen any manager with such energy, kicking and heading every ball. When Italy scored, he ended up on top of the dug-out. It’s been suggested his...
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has declared himself the Premier League's "coolest captain". The Gabon international took the armband back in 2019. “I'm the coolest captain in the league, maybe in the world!" he told the club's website. “To tell the truth I try to be an example, I think that is the most important part of being a captain and trying to inspire the young people in the squad but also the older people as well. I try to give my best and give whatever I can for the club.
Kenya has improved in their last three matches and the tactician believes he still has unfinished business with the East Africans. Engin Firat has boldly stated he would like to continue coaching the Harambee Stars when his two-month contract ends. The Turkish coach was appointed to guide the national team...
What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
Thomas Tuchel expects “good news” on a potential contract extension for Chelsea’s Denmark defender Andreas Christensen Chelsea boss Tuchel insisted all parties are on the same page on a new deal for Christensen, with the 25-year-old’s current contract expiring next summer.Tuchel also remains hopeful that Toni Rudiger will extend his own Stamford Bridge deal, that also runs out at the end of the campaign.The Blues’ German boss believes that the in-demand Rudiger knows how valued he is at Chelsea – but also that he remains focused on the “toughest challenge” of the Premier League.Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract will also...
Swansea City captain Matt Grimes has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract which commits him to the club until 2025. The midfielder was in the final year of his previous deal and had been the subject of interest from Fulham in the summer. The 26-year-old has been an ever present...
Paris Saint-Germain is currently set for a key Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes on November 20. Ahead of the key league fixture, PSG’s coaching staff held one notable scheduled training session, which included goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper posted a highlight compilation on Twitter spotlighting his top moments from...
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists there's be no thoughts of taking the captaincy from Harry Maguire. Maguire, 28, scored twice on England duty, but his hands-to-his-ears celebration after heading in against Albania was branded 'embarrassing' by former United skipper Roy Keane. Solskjaer said: "Harry is not one to...
