Tottenham captain Lloris: There'll be time for contract talks; I want to...

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has declared himself the Premier League's "coolest captain". The Gabon international took the armband back in 2019. “I'm the coolest captain in the league, maybe in the world!" he told the club's website. “To tell the truth I try to be an example, I think that is the most important part of being a captain and trying to inspire the young people in the squad but also the older people as well. I try to give my best and give whatever I can for the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO