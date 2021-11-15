ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham captain Lloris: There'll be time for contract talks; I want to...

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham captain Hugo Lloris admits he's trying to make the most of his final years as a player. At 34, Lloris is trying to treasure every day he has in the game. He...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Everton 0-0 Tottenham: Antonio Conte earns first points on return to the Premier League as Spurs are saved by VAR denying the hosts a penalty after Hugo Lloris looked to have brought down Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur were saved by a VAR call overturning a penalty decision going against them as Antonio Conte's Premier League debut as Spurs boss saw his side draw 0-0 at Everton. Hugo Lloris was penalised for bringing down Richarlison during the second half, but after a penalty was awarded, VAR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Arsenal captain Aubameyang reveals failed Tottenham move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he almost signed for Tottenham years ago, and would now rather retire than join Arsenal's north London rivals. The Gabon international joined Arsenal in 2018 after five years with Borussia Dortmund and is currently the club's captain. But the Gunners star could have ended up at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Antonio Conte
Tribal Football

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris: Should goalkeepers worry about Ballon d'Or?

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris insists he's never pursued the Ballon d'Or during his career. Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has complained about failing to earn a nomination this year. Lloris told Le Parisien: "In general, we like attacking football and we reward goals and fine gestures. "Since 2019, the Yashin Prize...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: I could have joined Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up about how close he came to joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. The Gabonese Gunner was approached by Spurs eight years ago - and even went to White Hart Lane to look around. In the end, Tottenham didn't get in touch about a move, leaving the striker to join Arsenal in 2018, instead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham#Spurs#Tribal Football
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte is 'keeping an eye on Jordan Pickford' as Tottenham boss considers move for the Everton and England goalkeeper, with No 1 Hugo Lloris in the final year of his contract

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a potential move for Jordan Pickford as new manager Antonio Conte looks to start his rebuild in north London. Spurs are on the lookout for a goalkeeper with current No 1 Hugo Lloris out of contract at the end of the season. The Frenchman's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

DANNY MURPHY: I love Antonio Conte's energy but his 18-month contract at Tottenham is a big worry as it will be almost impossible to get the club competitive in that time

I first saw Antonio Conte at Euro 2016. I was covering Italy v Spain in Paris and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I’d never seen any manager with such energy, kicking and heading every ball. When Italy scored, he ended up on top of the dug-out. It’s been suggested his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Arsenal captain Aubameyang: I'm the coolest captain in the league

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has declared himself the Premier League's "coolest captain". The Gabon international took the armband back in 2019. “I'm the coolest captain in the league, maybe in the world!" he told the club's website. “To tell the truth I try to be an example, I think that is the most important part of being a captain and trying to inspire the young people in the squad but also the older people as well. I try to give my best and give whatever I can for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'I want to stay as Harambee Stars coach' - Firat asks for contract extension

Kenya has improved in their last three matches and the tactician believes he still has unfinished business with the East Africans. Engin Firat has boldly stated he would like to continue coaching the Harambee Stars when his two-month contract ends. The Turkish coach was appointed to guide the national team...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expects ‘good news’ over new contract for Andreas Christensen

Thomas Tuchel expects “good news” on a potential contract extension for Chelsea’s Denmark defender Andreas Christensen Chelsea boss Tuchel insisted all parties are on the same page on a new deal for Christensen, with the 25-year-old’s current contract expiring next summer.Tuchel also remains hopeful that Toni Rudiger will extend his own Stamford Bridge deal, that also runs out at the end of the campaign.The Blues’ German boss believes that the in-demand Rudiger knows how valued he is at Chelsea – but also that he remains focused on the “toughest challenge” of the Premier League.Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract will also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Matt Grimes: Captain signs new Swansea City contract

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract which commits him to the club until 2025. The midfielder was in the final year of his previous deal and had been the subject of interest from Fulham in the summer. The 26-year-old has been an ever present...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Donnarumma Features in Training Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 Fixture vs. Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain is currently set for a key Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes on November 20. Ahead of the key league fixture, PSG’s coaching staff held one notable scheduled training session, which included goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper posted a highlight compilation on Twitter spotlighting his top moments from...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer responds to captaincy doubts for Maguire

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists there's be no thoughts of taking the captaincy from Harry Maguire. Maguire, 28, scored twice on England duty, but his hands-to-his-ears celebration after heading in against Albania was branded 'embarrassing' by former United skipper Roy Keane. Solskjaer said: "Harry is not one to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy