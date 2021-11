“Time is running out” to achieve success at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Alok Sharma has warned as the crucial climate talks draw to a close in Glasgow.“There is still a lot more work to be done and Cop26 is scheduled to close at the end of tomorrow,” he said. “Time is running out.”Mr Sharma urged all countries to “strain every sinew to achieve a timely outcome that we can all be proud of”, warning: “We still have a monumental challenge ahead of us.”His comments came after the UK declined to join an international alliance aiming to end new oil...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO