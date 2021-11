Brazil coach Tite is eager for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover the form he enjoyed with Liverpool. Tite is not giving up on the midfielder. “This is not the best Coutinho but he ha big potential, we will help to rescue what he was in Liverpool," said the coach. “His talent can't be argued with and nobody can say he doesn't have it still. We should start the process to bring him back."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO