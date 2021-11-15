ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar after...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Great News#American#Frontier Myanmar#Reuters Staff
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NME

Carole Baskin responds to claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband “alive and well”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has commented on claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband Don Lewis “alive and well” and living in Costa Rica. Lewis went missing six years after the couple married in 1991 and he was legally declared dead in 2002. Rumours raised in the first season of the Netflix docu-series have suggested Baskin was involved in Lewis’ disappearance, which she has publicly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Throat-Stabbing and Tattoo Removal by ‘Flaming Log’: Two White Supremacist Gang Members Convicted in Federal RICO Case

On Thursday, federal authorities announced the conviction of a Texas man and a Missouri man in a federal RICO case against members of Neo-Nazi prison gang the Aryan Circle. The indictment describes crimes attributed to the gang that include murder, stabbings, kidnappings, and burning off one another’s gang tattoos with flaming logs and hot metal pipes. “Today’s verdicts keep two violent white supremacists from wreaking havoc and hate on the streets of America,” said Fred Milanowski, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Houston, in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte

MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms. Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after...
POLITICS
Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy