Premier League

Arsenal target Kulusevski admits 'very difficult' time at Juventus

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDejan Kulusevski admits he's a had a tough season at Juventus. The Sweden midfielder has battled to win over new Juve coach Max Allegri and is interesting Arsenal. He said, "It is clear that it...

www.tribalfootball.com

AFP

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
WORLD
Tribal Football

Juventus coach Allegri admits being fan of Fiorentina striker Vlahovic

Juventus coach Max Allegri admits he's a fan of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb is up for sale at Fiorentina after refusing to consider new contract talks. Juve are among clubs keen on Vlahovic and Allegri said: You can watch players in action, but it's hard to judge them if you don't see them train.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watford manager Ranieri: Arteta has built very good Arsenal team

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri is full of praise for Mikel Arteta over reviving Arsenal's form this season. Watford's visit to the Emirates on Sunday will be Arteta's 100th game in charge of the Gunners and Ranieri, who will be going into his 1,198th match as a manager, has been impressed with the team that the Spaniard has built.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Yardbarker

German report claims Juventus can land longtime target in January

Back in 2016/17, Juventus were incredibly close to landing Axel Witsel who was playing for Zenit St. Petersburg at the time. However, the Belgian ended up joining the Chinese Super League instead. Nevertheless, five years later, the 32-year-old could join the Old Lady after all. The player is currently at...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus’ boost as club prepares for the imminent departure of target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to land Dusan Vlahovic as a new report claims Fiorentina has already identified a replacement for the Serbian striker, reports fichajes.net. Vlahovic looks to be on his way out of La Viola after rejecting their latest contract offer. Juve wants to...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Juventus add Arsenal striker Lacazette, Martial to shopping list

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been added to Juventus' January shopping list. Calciomercato.com says Anthony Martial and Lacazette are both being targeted by Juventus if they fail to land Dusan Vlahovic. The Old Lady are battling both Arsenal and Tottenham to sign the Serbian striker from Fiorentina. The 21-year-old is...
UEFA
#Juventus#Arsenal#Tribal Football
90min.com

Mikel Arteta admits his head was scrambled by Arsenal job offer

Mikel Arteta has revealed the whirlwind of emotions and feelings he experienced after being offered the job of Arsenal head coach, including self-doubt. The 39-year-old was part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester City for three years, taking on the role of assistant coach after hanging up his boots as a player in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Club agrees on a deal to sign a replacement for Arsenal target

Arsenal remains keen on a move for Dusan Vlahovic and a new report is claiming Fiorentina has reached an agreement to sign Borja Mayoral as his replacement. Todofichajes maintains Vlahovic will leave for a top European club soon and he has to be replaced. This development means Arsenal can now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United working through ‘difficult patch’, Marcus Rashford admits

Marcus Rashford has acknowledged Manchester United are in a “difficult patch” but has insisted everyone at the club has the desire to turn things around.The forward was speaking from Windsor Castle after an investiture ceremony for the MBE he was awarded following his campaign to help disadvantaged children.Since he recovered from a shoulder injury which delayed his start to the campaign, Rashford has netted in wins over Atalanta and Tottenham but they are rare victories for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side during the last month.Heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City have piled the pressure on the Norwegian, who has failed to win a trophy during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Fed-up Juventus midfielder Ramsey targets Prem return

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is ready to return to the Premier League in January. The midfielder has scored three goals in his last three matches for his country and will be a key man for them on Monday. A point against Belgium would secure second place in their qualifying group — and a better chance of a home tie in the play-offs — as Wales try to reach football's grandest stage for the first time since 1958.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Marseille midfielder Guendouzi admits he does NOT want Arsenal return

Olympique Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi admits he doesn't want to return to parent club Arsenal. Guendouzi is on a season-long loan at OM with a permanent option of €11m. "Today, I am on loan and still bound by my contract at Arsenal. But I'm totally focused on what to do...
SOCCER
goal.com

Ex-Arsenal star Wilshere admits he's considering retirement

The former Arsenal midfielder has already made his first steps into coaching as he prepares for life after he hangs up his boots. Jack Wilshere has admitted he is thinking about retiring from football, but is convinced he can keep playing if he can find a club. The midfielder has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal defender Chambers a target for Mourinho's Roma

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is a target for Roma ahead of the January market. Corriere dello Sport says the three-cap England international has been offered to Roma. Chambers' versatility at the back appeals to Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho. Roma are keen to bring in a right-back, with the club set...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal midfielder Odegaard admits he needs to be scoring more

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard admits he needs to be scoring more. The Norwegian has scored just once since making his move to north London permanent from Real Madrid in the summer. That strike came back in September, with Odegaard's barren run now stretching to six Premier League matches. That looked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bayer Leverkusen whizkid Zidan Sertdemir admits Arsenal, Ajax wanted him

Bayer Leverkusen whizkid Zidan Sertdemir admits he was wanted by Arsenal. The 16 year-old has made his Bayer debut after arriving this summer from FC Nordsjaelland. He told Bold: "Arsenal, Ajax, Wolfsburg and some other German clubs were interested. But it became Leverkusen because of their plan for me. They saw me on their first team from the first day, where I had to train right away, and that convinced us.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard admits big Norway disappointment

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard admits there was a lot of disappointment after Norway's 0-0 draw with Latvia. Norway now go to Holland needing to win to be sure of World Cup qualification. "It is very heavy right now," said Norway captain Ødegaard. "We are very grateful for the support we...
SOCCER

