When the GTA Trilogy remasters were first announced in October, no one expected them to be coming quite so quickly. Tomorrow, November 11, Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be brought into a new age of gaming, and those ready for some nostalgia will be in for major culture shock. Though screenshots and glimpses of remastered cutscenes have been released via Rockstar, no substantial gameplay footage has been revealed–until now. Uploaded from early copies of the new title, one Reddit post and three YouTube videos are showing off over an hour of the three titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO