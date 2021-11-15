It Sounds Like Star Trek and Transformers are Being Delayed

What is about having more that makes so many people forget what they already have? Some might say it’s that we don’t have what we really want, or what we think we want, while others might state that it’s the desire to just step out of our own skin for a while to see how it might feel to have life go our way for a while. Wish Upon is the type of movie that makes it clear that for every action, there is an equal or greater reaction, though it goes about this in a manner that might not make sense to everyone since the reaction tends to be a little confusing at times. In terms of the horror aspect of the movie, Wish Upon is actually kind of tame since it has more to do with cause and effect from a supernatural angle than it does with the gore and absolute terror that a lot of horror movies tend to bring to bear. For this movie however that was a good move simply due to the idea that had it been too gory it would have slipped immediately into the B section and been a good laugh for everyone no matter how dark it might have felt. But there’s really no humor in this movie, at least none that’s intentional.

