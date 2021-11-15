It Sounds Like Star Trek and Transformers are Being Delayed

For years, Hollywood has been trying to create the next female action franchise in the vein of James Bond. Unfortunately, female action vehicles have yet to truly connect with mainstream audiences, with Atomic Blonde and the Charlie’s Angels remake being some of the costly examples. Enter The Rhythm Section, an early 2020 pic involving Blake Lively (A Simple Favor, The Town) and Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Spy), which centers around Stephanie Patrick, whose family was tragically killed in a plane crash. When the widow is informed that the crash was no accident, she seeks out a former CIA operative to help her find the culprits. The Rhythm Section ended up bombing hard upon its release, only making back $6 million worldwide based on a production of $50 million. So, what happened? The Blake Lively pic appeared to finally be the female action movie that Hollywood executives could fully get behind; however, it turned out quite the opposite. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind The Rhythm Section’s box failure.
