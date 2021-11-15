ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia places independent publisher Verzilov on wanted list - lawyer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s interior ministry has placed Pyotr Verzilov, the publisher of independent media outlet Mediazone, on its wanted list as a suspect in a criminal case over concealed dual citizenship, his lawyer was quoted as saying on Monday.

Russia’s state investigations committee said last year it had launched a case against Verzilov, a well known Kremlin critic, for failing to report that he had acquired Canadian citizenship. (Reporting by Anton Zverev Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pyotr Verzilov
Birmingham Star

Why Russia shot down its old satellite and what weapon was used

Moscow says it was demonstrating its capability to defend itself in space and experts believe that the S-500 was behind the "performance". The U.S. Space Command condemned Russia on November 15, 2021, for shooting down one of its own satellites. According to the Americans, Moscow used a direct-ascent, anti-satellite (DA-ASAT)...
MILITARY
AFP

Putin accuses West of 'escalating situation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near its borders. He claimed that Western bombers are flying "20 km from our border."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Dual Citizenship#Canadian Citizenship#Mediazone#Kremlin
Telegraph

UK agrees to sell warships and missiles to Ukraine as tensions with Russia grow

Britain will sell warships and missiles to Ukraine after the Defence Secretary signed a new deal with the country amid tensions with Russia. Ben Wallace has agreed to enhance Ukraine’s naval capabilities in light of increasing Russian aggression, which has seen thousands of migrants camp out at the Polish border with Belarus for a second week. Warsaw has accused Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the crisis along with the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia Wants to Keep Status as Arctic Superpower

Russia’s ambition to remain the Arctic superpower is propelling its all-out effort to guard its economic interests there with broad territorial claims over waterways and a continued military build-up in a region the United States often ignored, an expert on Arctic defense and security said Wednesday. Troy Bouffard, director of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

At Pentagon, Ukraine's Defense Chief Calls for World Unity to Deter Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov called for global unity to prevent a new Russian "escalation" against Ukraine during a visit to the Pentagon on Thursday, as Kiev and Washington warn of what they say is unusual Russian military activity. The U.S. military has so far stopped short...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Russia labels LGBT rights group, lawyers as ‘foreign agents’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have named a prominent LGBT rights group and several lawyers as “foreign agents.” The Justice Ministry added the Russian LGBT Network, prominent lawyer Ivan Pavlov and four of his former colleagues to its registry of “foreign agents” on Monday night. The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients. The Russian LGBT Network is well-known both in Russia and abroad for its effort to rescue gay men and lesbians from Chechnya. Pavlov and four other activists added to the list used to be part of Team 29, an association of lawyers and journalists specializing in treason and espionage cases and freedom of information issues.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawyers: Ex-Marine in prison in Russia goes on hunger strike

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawyers and the family of a former U.S. Marine who is imprisoned for assaulting police officers in Moscow says he has begun a hunger strike to protest his detention and human rights abuses behind bars — a claim Russian officials have denied. Trevor Reed, 29, from Texas,...
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Ex-Lawyer Of Navalny Support Group In Bashkortostan Flees Russia

UFA, Russia -- The former lawyer of a regional organization for jailed opposition activist Aleksei Navalny has left Russia amid an ongoing crackdown on the defunct organizations associated with the Kremlin critic that were labeled as extremist earlier this year. Fyodor Telin worked as a lawyer for Navalny's network of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus

WARSAW/BIALYSTOK, Poland, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The number of migrants trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus fell again on Friday after an apparent change in tack by Minsk that could help calm a crisis that has escalated into a major East-West confrontation. The Polish Border Guard said...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy