Roth Capital Downgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor downgraded Centrus Energy Corp....

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

Xylem (XYL) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xylem (NYSE: XYL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
StreetInsider.com

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

Westlake Chemical (WLK) Declares $0.2975 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2975 per share, or $1.19 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Bnccorp, Inc. (BNCC) Declares $6.00 Special Dividend; 14.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bnccorp, Inc. (OTC: BNCC) declared a special dividend of $6.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
StreetInsider.com

CDW (CDW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.50; 1.1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 23, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
StreetInsider.com

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Downgrades Regency Centers (REG) to Neutral

Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum downgraded Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades City Office REIT (CIO) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll downgraded City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Management Event Takeaways - Cowen

Cowen analyst, Oliver Chen reiterated an Outperform rating and $56.00 price target on Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) after hosting an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

$746B in Single Stock Option Set to Expire Today - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs option strategists Vishal Vivek highlighted that activity in single stock options hit a new single-day high this month ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Zendesk's (ZEN) Takeover of Momentive (MNTV) Looks DOA

It is looking increasingly likely that Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is dead on arrival. Shares ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (ALOR) Opens at $10.08

Today's IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: ALORU) (NASDAQ: ALOR) opened for trading at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Tigress Financial Partners Starts Paya Holdings (PAYA) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
