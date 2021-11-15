ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

JPMorgan Starts Runway Grouwth Finance Corp. (RWAY) at Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Melissa Wedel initiates coverage on Runway Grouwth Finance Corp....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 9,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CDW (CDW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.50; 1.1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 23, 2021.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overweight#Jpmorgan#Rway#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Robert Half International (RHI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes initiates coverage on Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SMFR) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand (IR) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea upgraded Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane upgraded PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

$746B in Single Stock Option Set to Expire Today - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs option strategists Vishal Vivek highlighted that activity in single stock options hit a new single-day high this month ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tigress Financial Partners Starts Paya Holdings (PAYA) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) Not Expecting REMS for CK-274 - Mizuho

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Management Event Takeaways - Cowen

Cowen analyst, Oliver Chen reiterated an Outperform rating and $56.00 price target on Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) after hosting an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) PT Raised to $55 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic raised the price target on Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) to $55.00 (from $51.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Guidance Update Indicates 40% Upside - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann reiterated a Buy rating and $70.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) after attending the company's ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy