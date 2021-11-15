ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferies Starts Portillo's, Inc (PTLO) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish initiates coverage on Portillo's, Inc...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Bnccorp, Inc. (BNCC) Declares $6.00 Special Dividend; 14.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bnccorp, Inc. (OTC: BNCC) declared a special dividend of $6.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CDW (CDW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.50; 1.1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 23, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

111, Inc. (YI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41). Revenue for the quarter came in at $519.33 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on 111, Inc. (YI) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Assumes, Upgrades Marsh & McLennan (MMC) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar assumes coverage and upgraded Marsh & McLennan (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Benchmark Starts Saia Inc. (SAIA) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Chris Kuhn initiates coverage on Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Argus Upgrades Tapestry Inc. (TPR) to Buy

Argus upgraded Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) from Hold to Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tigress Financial Partners Starts Paya Holdings (PAYA) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zendesk's (ZEN) Takeover of Momentive (MNTV) Looks DOA

It is looking increasingly likely that Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is dead on arrival. Shares ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING) Opens at $10.10

Today's IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZINGU) (NASDAQ: ZING) opened for trading at $10.10 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (ALOR) Opens at $10.08

Today's IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: ALORU) (NASDAQ: ALOR) opened for trading at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

$746B in Single Stock Option Set to Expire Today - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs option strategists Vishal Vivek highlighted that activity in single stock options hit a new single-day high this month ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) Not Expecting REMS for CK-274 - Mizuho

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $790 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) to $790.00 (from $640.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) PT Raised to $55 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic raised the price target on Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) to $55.00 (from $51.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Buy

Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

