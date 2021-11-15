ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse Downgrades EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
StreetInsider.com

111, Inc. (YI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41). Revenue for the quarter came in at $519.33 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on 111, Inc. (YI) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $85.00 (from $90.00). The analyst comments "With fluctuating contract and billings durations,uncertainty on how the mix of bookings evolves going forward and original 2022FCF per share targets (assuming 7-8% revenue growth and 31-33% operating margin)now looking unattainable, we shift our valuation methodology to EPS which we think has more visibility compared to FCF per share. To arrive at our target of $85, we apply 16x our lowered CY23 EPS estimate of $5.32. We think a 16x multiple is justified as this is inline with the average of slower growing,at scale software peers who have significant on-premise exposure (Akamai, Check Point, Oracle, NortonLifeLock, VMware and Solarwinds). We note that our 2021-2023E EPS CAGR forecast of 5% for Citrix is inline with the peer group described above, further supporting our 16x multipl"
StreetInsider.com

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) to enter...
StreetInsider.com

Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 9,...
StreetInsider.com

CDW (CDW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.50; 1.1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 23, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Downgrades Regency Centers (REG) to Neutral

Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum downgraded Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Zendesk's (ZEN) Takeover of Momentive (MNTV) Looks DOA

It is looking increasingly likely that Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is dead on arrival. Shares ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (ALOR) Opens at $10.08

Today's IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: ALORU) (NASDAQ: ALOR) opened for trading at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING) Opens at $10.10

Today's IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZINGU) (NASDAQ: ZING) opened for trading at $10.10 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

$746B in Single Stock Option Set to Expire Today - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs option strategists Vishal Vivek highlighted that activity in single stock options hit a new single-day high this month ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $790 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) to $790.00 (from $640.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
