ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Scotland defeated Moldova 2 – 0 to Reach World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

casinonewsdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland has now officially moved on to the European playoffs in 2022 World Cup qualifying stage on Friday, November 12th, 2021 as Scotland won with a final tally of 2 to 0 against Moldova in Group F play. Scotland is now guaranteed the 2nd – place finish in Group F of...

www.casinonewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

World Cup qualifiers: Ghana coach Rajevac determined to reach Qatar

The Black Stars boss talks about his dreams of leading the team to next year’s global showpiece. Ghana will do everything within their power to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, head coach Milovan Rajevac has stated. The Black Stars are looking for a return to the global showpiece...
FIFA
BBC

Moldova v Scotland: Kieran Tierney fitness boost for World Cup qualifier

Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 23:25 GMT. Kieran Tierney should be fit for Scotland's World Cup qualifying visit...
SOCCER
SkySports

John Souttar: Scotland call up Hearts defender for World Cup qualifiers

John Souttar has been called up to replace the injured Grant Hanley while Ryan Fraser has withdrawn from Scotland's squad to play against Moldova and Denmark over the international break. Souttar, who has earned three caps for the national team to date, has impressed for Robbie Neilson's Hearts so far...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Moldova vs Scotland Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Bottom of group F Moldova host Scotland in penultimate qualifier on Thursday 11th November. Moldova are far from the playoff spot and the nation is playing for pride as they still seek their first win in the qualifying campaign. As for Scotland they’re in second place with 17 points. Ahead of the game here is our Moldova vs Scotland live stream, preview and prediction details.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
Craig Gordon
WTOP

McTominay to miss Scotland’s World Cup qualifying match

ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — Scott McTominay will miss Scotland’s World Cup qualifying match against Moldova because of a throat infection. The Manchester United midfielder was sent home from Scotland’s training base in Spain ahead of Friday’s game at Moldova, but he could still face Denmark on Monday. “Unfortunately, Scott McTominay...
SOCCER
BBC

Pick your Scotland XI to face Denmark in World Cup qualifier

Scotland are through to the World Cup play-offs and a positive result in Monday's final qualifier against Denmark will help towards a home semi-final. Nathan Patterson, who scored the opener in Friday's win over Moldova, is suspended but Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie have served their bans. Pick your Scotland...
SOCCER
BBC

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Who needs what to reach Qatar?

England are looking to confirm their World Cup place this month, while Scotland and Wales are hoping to seal play-off spots. The final two rounds of European qualifiers start on Thursday, with Denmark and Germany the only teams who have already booked their place in Qatar. The winners of each...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moldova#Glasgow#European#Group F#Scottish#Danish
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Italy stumbles into playoffs again in World Cup qualifying

Italy is facing another detour to get to a World Cup final. The playoffs beckon for the Azzurri — just like four years ago — after stumbling to 0-0 at Northern Ireland on Monday, plunging the recently crowned European champion to a second-place finish behind Switzerland in their qualifying group.
SOCCER
BBC

Moldova v Scotland: Why Denmark game remains key in World Cup bid

Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 23:25 GMT. All of Scotland's focus is on a win in Moldova on...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Nigeria a point from playoffs in World Cup qualifying

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Nigeria has moved a point away from Africa’s final World Cup playoffs as a pair of penalties saw off Liberia 2-0. A crunch game between Ivory Coast and Cameroon will decide which one goes through out of their group. Tunisia blew its chance of reaching the 10-team playoffs with a game to spare by losing in Equatorial Guinea in a big shock. Those two teams are now tied at the top of their group and a tense finish is in store there too. The teams in the decisive playoffs will be decided in the final group games on Tuesday.
FIFA
ESPN

Scotland seal long-awaited World Cup playoff spot with Maldova win

Scotland booked their place in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March with a 2-0 away win over Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium on Friday. A year to the day that Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 with a dramatic playoff penalty shootout win over Serbia, manager Steve Clarke's side took one step closer to reaching next year's Qatar World Cup, too. The country last appeared at the tournament in 1998.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Moldova vs Scotland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Scotland face Moldova tonight knowing three points will take them a big step closer to the Qatar World Cup.Win here and the Scots secure their place in the second round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, but draw or lose and they will open the door for Israel to fight back in the battle to finish second in Group F.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Moldova host Scotland in World Cup qualifierMoldova have only managed one point so far, against fellow strugglers Faroe Islands, but they have proved stubborn opponents against Austria and Israel, and Scotland...
SOCCER
The Independent

Moldova vs Scotland LIVE: World Cup qualifier result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow live reaction after Scotland secured a World Cup play-off spot thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Moldova in Chisinau.Steve Clarke’s men made the breakthrough when Nathan Patterson drilled in a stunning opener shortly before half-time, following a neat one-two with John McGinn. Scotland remained on top following the interval and striker Che Adams doubled their lead midway through the second half after another brilliant combination between Patterson and McGinn. Craig Gordon was called into a late penalty save while Kieran Tierney made a last-ditch challenge to deny Vadim Rata, but the victory was never in doubt as Scotland sealed second place in Group F with a game to spare.Follow all the latest updates and analysis: Read More Scotland determined to reach World Cup after Euro 2020 pain, Andy Robertson claimsScott McTominay ruled out of Scotland’s clash with Moldova
SOCCER
casinonewsdaily.com

Saturday Matchday: France, Belgium, Netherlands can all Qualify for 2022 World Cup

On Saturday, November 13th, 2021 there are several qualifying European football matches in which France, Belgium, and the Netherlands can all win their group and automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar next year. World Cup Qualifying Stage. Group D. The defending World Cup...
SOCCER
The Independent

Scotland bolster World Cup qualifying bid with stunning upset against Denmark

Scotland concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a magnificent 2-0 win over runaway section winners Denmark to clinch their place as play-off seeds.Defender John Souttar, a late call-up and playing for the first time since he was sent off against Israel three years ago, raised the roof at Hampden Park with a headed opener in the 35th minute for his first international goal.The tension was racked up after the break but the tenacious Scots, already assured of second place, held the Danes at bay before striker Che Adams scored a late second to ensure Steve Clarke’s...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy