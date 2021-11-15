Scotland defeated Moldova 2 – 0 to Reach World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Follow live reaction after Scotland secured a World Cup play-off spot thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Moldova in Chisinau.Steve Clarke’s men made the breakthrough when Nathan Patterson drilled in a stunning opener shortly before half-time, following a neat one-two with John McGinn. Scotland remained on top following the interval and striker Che Adams doubled their lead midway through the second half after another brilliant combination between Patterson and McGinn. Craig Gordon was called into a late penalty save while Kieran Tierney made a last-ditch challenge to deny Vadim Rata, but the victory was never in doubt as Scotland sealed second place in Group F with a game to spare.Follow all the latest updates and analysis: Read More Scotland determined to reach World Cup after Euro 2020 pain, Andy Robertson claimsScott McTominay ruled out of Scotland’s clash with Moldova
