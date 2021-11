There was drama right to the last in the UAE, with Australia powering past neighbours New Zealand in Sunday's final in Dubai. Opening batter Warner, tricky leg-spinner Zampa and the likes of Josh Hazlewood came to the fore for Justin Langer's winning side, but there were plenty of bright spots, moments of brilliance and feats worthy of recognition across all the teams and throughout the whole competition.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO