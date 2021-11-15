ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migration flows to Belarus under control: Josep Borrell

Cover picture for the articleBrussels [Belgium], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Migration flows to Belarus are under control after the European Union held negotiations with countries of origin, airlines, EU High Representative for Foreign...

AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
Reuters

Blinken says U.S. will remain focused on Belarus migration issue

ABUJA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the United States will remain very focused on the migration crisis in Belarus after authorities on Thursday cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland. "It is profoundly unconscionable that Lukashenko...
atlanticcitynews.net

EU Space Policy chief condemns Russian missile test in low orbit

Brussels [Belgium], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton condemned Russia's anti-satellite missile system test, which led to the destruction of a satellite in low orbit. "As European Union (EU) Commissioner in charge of EU Space policy and in particular of GalileoCopernicus, I join the strongest condemnations...
kelo.com

Poland faces months of migration pressure from Belarus, minister says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus will last months, the Polish defence minister said on Wednesday, as several thousand migrants remained stranded on the EU’s eastern frontier in what the bloc calls a deliberate blackmail campaign by Minsk. Nine Polish service members were injured on Tuesday...
OilPrice.com

Belarus Reduces Flow On Oil Pipeline To Poland Amid Border Crisis

Belarus is reducing the flow of oil via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Poland for three days due to "unplanned maintenance" while the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border escalates. Belarusian operator Gomeltransneft Druzhba has limited the pumping of oil through the Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Europe, which...
kfgo.com

EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and other people involved in transporting migrants to Belarus, the bloc’s top diplomat told reporters on Monday. Arriving at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Borrell said he had told the Belarusian foreign...
Reuters

Russian gas flows to Germany rise despite Belarus threat

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows through a key pipeline to Germany rose on Monday, with no sign that Belarus's president had acted on his threat to cut off supplies to the European Union as winter approaches. Targeting gas supplies that heat millions of homes across Europe, Belarusian...
Reuters

EU to broaden Belarus sanctions on Monday - Borrell

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - EU foreign ministers will widen sanctions on Belarus on Monday to include airlines and travel agencies thought to involved in bringing migrants to the bloc's border, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come...
The New Yorker

Europe’s Migration Crisis, Born in Belarus

For centuries, national leaders have sought new and better weapons to bend adversaries to their will. On November 8th, when border guards in Belarus led hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish border at Kuźnica-Bruzgi and directed them to cross, they were introducing an especially novel type of armament to the history of warfare: immigration.
arcamax.com

Putin says 'nothing good' if Belarus halts gas flows to EU

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’ll talk to Alexander Lukashenko about gas flows to the European Union after the Belarusian leader threatened to interrupt supplies to the energy-strapped continent in the face of more EU sanctions. Any disruption in gas supplies would threaten the countries’ relationship as...
OilPrice.com

Belarus Threatens To Cut Off Transit Gas Flows To Europe

Belarus threatened on Thursday to halt natural gas supply at a key pipeline from Russia to Germany passing through Belarus, if the European Union imposes additional sanctions to the country in response to the migrant crisis at the Belarus-Poland border. In recent days, a growing number of migrants have been...
wibqam.com

Russia floats idea of EU paying Belarus to stop migrant flows

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday suggested that the European Union could provide financial assistance to Belarus in order to encourage it to stop migrants from crossing into the bloc. Thousands of migrants have converged in Belarus near the Polish border, some of them using spades...
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
