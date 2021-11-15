'Keralites are genetically more susceptible to diabetes' - Research Report on Kerala Scenario was submitted to Kerala Govt and authorities on World Diabetes Day

537 million adults worldwide live with diabetes and the uncertainty of how it may affect them in the future. In 2021 alone, diabetes and its complications caused 6.7 million deaths, making it one of the leading causes of morbidity worldwide. The complications range from kidney failure, heart attacks, blindness, stroke to lower limb amputation. These complications can be diagnosed early, and in many cases prevented, with the use of nuclear imagining. This year, World Diabetes Day focuses on the uneven access to diabetes care around the world. The IAEA works to bridge the access gap in nuclear medicine and provide low- and middle-income countries with equipment and know-how.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO