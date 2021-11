CEO at Lensa, Inc. Passionate advocate for recruiting and human resources technology that puts people first. You may have noticed self-driving cars just haven’t happened yet. That’s surprising, considering the idea of autonomous vehicles is not new. It has been around since a model of one was featured in the Futurama section of the 1939 New York World’s Fair. And you could spend all day reading about the various self-driving car models that General Motors, Daimler and Mercedes Benz have worked on over the years. While the technology may not be perfect, it exists. Now, Elon Musk is saying that Tesla will launch a fully self-driving car by the end of 2021. I believe him. On the other hand, we’ve heard this story before. After years of hype, shouldn’t the streets already be filled with self-driving cars?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO