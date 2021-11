WWE NXT has changed the names of several performers, according to a report. The former Karen Q, most recently known as Mei Ying, will now be called Wendy Choo, according to PWInsider. Choo made her WWE debut during the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Her signing was officially announced in February 2019. She was repackaged as part of the Tian Sha group with Xia Li and Boa in late 2020, with the group making their debut as a trio in January 2021. Li has since been called up to WWE's main roster.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO