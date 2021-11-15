Bluefield the Christmas City: County Commission contributes funds for holiday activities

Westson Whited catches sight of Olaf as he peeps through the doorway of the trolley before it departs the station at Lotito Park in this 2019 file photo. File photo

BLUEFIELD — Ugly sweater contests, visits from Santa and the Grinch, a sleigh to go along with a musical Christmas tree and other holiday events takes money as well as planning, so the Mercer County Commission has agreed to help with start-up costs for the City of Bluefield’s Christmas agenda.

City Ambassador Marie Blackwell presented a $3,000 funding request during the Mercer County Commission’s November meeting and outlined the city’s plans for Christmas 2021.

“I am here this morning to talk briefly about a new event that will be taking place in downtown Bluefield during Christmas and asking the county commission for their support with startup expenses,” Blackwell told the commissioners. “Plans are to make this an annual event.”

In September, the City of Bluefield received designation as West Virginia’s Christmas City; and to bring visitors to Mercer County, the city decided to piggyback on the Holiday of Lights, the 5K Holiday of Lights Challenge, and the Annual Tree Lighting and create a new event called the Hometown Christmas Festival, she said.

Bluefield will be hosting the Hometown Christmas Festival from Dec. 11 to 17 downtown at the green space around the dog park adjacent to Princeton Avenue and Raleigh Street, Blackwell said. There will be themed events which will encompass Chicory Square and the green space.

“The large Christmas animated tree synchronized to music is the focal point of the festival,” Blackwell said. “Santa, the Grinch, activities for children, crafts, face painting and more will be held in the green space around the tree. A photographer will be on hand for photo ops with Santa, and there will be food vendors along the streets and a huge sleigh as well as a gingerbread house.”

The former Big Whiskey BBQ will host a holiday market, craft vendors and more, she said. Goins Market will be using that parking lot to sell Christmas trees, and the RailYard is participating along with the Granada Theatre. Several contests such as an Ugly Sweater Contest and a Dog Costume Contest will be held; and there will be a Passport night where children can visit local merchants. A clown and new light displays among the plans, too.

“2020 and 2021 have been tough years for not only our community, but the state and nation as a whole,” Blackwell said. “Children have not been able to interact with their friends due to COVID restrictions. These outside events will provide families the opportunities to get out and enjoy activities together, interact with people while social distancing and feel a sense of some type of normalcy during these difficult times.”

“Additional displays as well as lights, the materials required to build a sleigh, gingerbread house, ornaments, gingerbread men, presents, lit up gingerbread men, a Christmas dog, two 40-foot Christmas trees, lighted walkway, working on a gingerbread train, and more, pictures with Santa, and prizes for the three contests, are some of the expenses the event has incurred thus far,” Blackwell added.

The county commissioners voted unanimously to provide $3,000. County Commission President Gene Buckner said that people come to Bluefield to see the Holiday of Lights at Lotito Park. In one instance, he met a couple that had driven from South Carolina “to see if they could find some snow.”

Commissioner Bill Archer said that he has seen cars from Maryland, North Carolina and Florida at the Holiday of Lights. Archer added that the county could consider doing similar Christmas lights displays at Glenwood Park.

“This would not be to compete with the Holiday of Lights, but to compliment it and make Mercer County a Christmas County sometime in the future,” he said.

