Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are climbing modestly higher on Wall Street early Monday, getting the week off to an encouraging start following its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up 0.3%. Crude oil...

MarketWatch

Dow ends more than 200 points lower as stocks see modest pullback

Stocks edged down Wednesday, with major indexes finishing moderately lower as investors weighed largely upbeat earnings from big retailers while continuing to evaluate inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 211 points, or 0.6%, to finish around 35,932, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 lost around 12 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,689. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 52 points, or 0.3%, to around 15,922.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.12% higher to $2,960.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $51.36 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) dropped 0.62% to $281.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $14.06 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco's stock set to suffer biggest selloff in 15 months, shaves points off the Dow's price

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled 9.0% in toward a six-month low in morning trading Thursday, to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average's and S&P 500's decliners, in the wake of the networking company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter report. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 11.2% on Aug. 13, 2020, which followed Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results. The stock's price decline of $5.09 was shaving about 34 points off the Dow's price, which is down 188 points, or 0.5%. If there is a silver lining to Cisco's stock drop, it's that Cisco's stock is currently the 27th lowest priced in the Dow, so it is the 27th most influential, given that the Dow is a price-weighted index.
STOCKS

