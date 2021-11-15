ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How the circular economy can help transform food to fight climate crisis and build biodiversity

By Emma Chow
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the diversity of foods produced has fallen, so too has the resilience of the food system to threats such as pests, diseases, weather shocks exacerbated by climate change. Rather than bending nature to produce food, our food needs to be designed for nature to thrive. There is an...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

What's the Right Way to Build In a Climate Crisis?

Treehugger recently covered SOM's COP26 presentation of its "Urban Sequoia" concept for a low-carbon building, which demonstrated some imaginative concepts and systems that might exist in the future, but I felt did not reflect the urgency of the situation that we are in today. If we are going to keep global heating under 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) we have to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere now, using design strategies and technologies that exist and can be implemented now.
GERMANY
yaleclimateconnections.org

Can genetically engineered seeds prevent a climate-driven food crisis?

When John Boelts sows acres of cotton seed on his farm in Yuma, Arizona, he does so knowing that the fields will be free of an invasive pest called pink bollworm. For nearly a century, the small pink striped caterpillars terrorized cotton fields in the U.S. The adult bollworm, a...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

The ocean is essential to tackling climate change. So why has it been neglected in global climate talks?

Climate change is commonly discussed as though it’s a uniquely atmospheric phenomena. But the crisis is deeply entwined with the ocean, and this has largely been neglected in international climate talks. The latest international climate negotiations made some progress by, for the first time, anchoring oceans permanently into the multilateral climate change regime. But the Glasgow Climate Pact is still leagues from where it needs to be to adequately reflect the importance of oceans to our climate system. Most countries have targets for land-based emissions – but there are no such targets for oceans. Yet the ocean plays a vital role...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Systems#Food Production
Daily Freeman

Letter: Small steps by each of us can help curb climate crisis

The COP26 climate summit has ended with a sense of up and down: an advance of more ambitious pledges from most countries, but a sense of doubt, even despair, that promises in that greenwashing language will be matched by accountable actions. In the light of the broad strokes of COP26,...
ENVIRONMENT
WEHOville.com

How WeHo can fight climate change

For many who had hoped that Glasgow Summit Conference on Climate Change would see some truly meaningful measures to head off the drastic possibilities of failing to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees celsius, the final agreements were far less than hoped. For countries such as China, India, Russia and, yes!, the USA – even with our loud commitments to change – it becomes a pause, allowing a slower approach to clean energy production. (Senator Joe Manchin’s coal brokering company must be delighted.) But, for the greater part of the world’s population, the conference was either ignored or unheard of. Despite the mixed results of the summit it is now even more important that individual cities, counties and states realign their climate action plans to face the threats of global warming, and at the same time prepare for the future in a manner which adapts to the new conditions.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
World Economic Forum

Here's how shipping can change course to hit emissions targets

Majority of ships used for maritime transport use fossil fuels, producing emissions levels equivalent to the whole of Germany. International shipping must cut emissions by a third this decade and get on a path to zero emissions before 2050, say experts. The operation and efficiency of shipping can be improved...
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Climate change is driving a financial crisis – here's what needs to change

COVID-19 and the climate crisis have given us a glimpse of "business as usual" in an increasingly unpredictable risk landscape. The global financial system must be part of the race to zero and risk-mitigation efforts. We must raise the ambition and put comprehensive risk reduction at the heart of financial...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kansas City Star

Here’s how you can help shape the city’s plan to fight climate change

Kansas City is working on a new plan to address climate change at the city level, and you can be a part of the process. Kansas City’s Climate Protection Steering Committee will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 15 at 3:30 p.m. Committee members will discuss upcoming efforts to finalize the Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
World Economic Forum

These Blue Carbon ecosystems could slow climate change

In the hunt for ways to curb the rise of carbon in our atmosphere, have we overlooked a vital marine solution? Seagrass, mangroves and salt marshes could absorb almost 1.4 billion tonnes of CO2 by 2050 - one fifth of the emissions we need to cut.. The problem is these...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

How Compassion Can Transform Our Politics, Economy, and Society

We need politicians to understand their role and responsibility. When political leaders face problems with a lack of compassion their perspectives are inhibited. Humanity would not have gotten this far without compassion. Whether you read this book as an academic, journalist, politician, activist, businessman, or constituent, these chapters will bring...
SOCIETY
spectrumnews1.com

What is micro wind, and how can it help combat climate change?

Climate change is bigger than all of us, but that doesn't mean that as individuals, we are helpless. There are small solutions available that can help contribute to the bigger picture, and one of those is micro wind. Here are five things to know:. Wind turbines are a familiar site...
globallandscapesforum.org

Building a Forest-Based Economy in the Amazon: How a Bioeconomy Can Provide Climate Resilience, Economic Development, and Ensure the Survival of the Amazon’s Biodiversity

As renowned scientists Tom Lovejoy and Carlos Nobre have put it, “The tipping point is here, it is now. A modern vision of the Amazon must include truly innovative elements to create profitable bioeconomies that would immediately eliminate illogical and short-sighted economies.” Join Amazon Conservation for an open and meaningful dialogue on what it takes to build a profitable bioeconomy that keeps the Amazon standing for generations to come. Hear from local community members, Indigenous Peoples, and experts about the building blocks of sustainable forest-based businesses, how local efforts can be scaled up, and what local people are doing to build climate resilience and adaptation into their livelihoods.
AGRICULTURE
mit.edu

J-WAFS launches Food and Climate Systems Transformation Alliance

Food systems around the world are increasingly at risk from the impacts of climate change. At the same time, these systems, which include all activities from food production to consumption and food waste, are responsible for about one-third of the human-caused greenhouse gas emissions warming the planet. To drive research-based...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How unlocking nature's power can help the UK step up its fight against climate change

World leaders have been gathering at COP26, the UN climate summit in Glasgow, against a backdrop of flooded homes, closed roads and canceled trains across the UK caused by extreme weather. These conditions are a stark reminder that as well as dramatically reducing our carbon emissions, we must also begin adapting to a climate that is already irreversibly changing.
ENVIRONMENT
wraltechwire.com

RTI economist: NC can make an impact on the climate crisis – here’s how

Editor’s note: Jared Woollacott, Ph.D. is a senior environmental economist in RTI International’s newly launched Center for Climate Solutions with 10 years’ experience developing and applying economy-wide models to a wide set of energy and environmental problems. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Climate change is posing a broad portfolio of risk...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis to devastate economies of most vulnerable countries, report warns

The economies of some of he world’s most vulnerable countries could suffer huge losses even if we keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius, a report has warned. The report, from Christian Aid, looks at the economic damage to countries which are the least developed and those most vulnerable to climate change such as small island states.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Can the food we eat help tackle climate change?

In a tiny, steamy building in East Lothian, oats are being whisked in a metal drum. The cereal is classic Scottish fare, part of the nation's diet for centuries, but Josh Barton from the US state of Maine wants to make it the future of food and drink too. "Worldwide...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy