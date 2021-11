Patients, Physicians, and Stakeholders all benefit from Blockchain Technology and Decentralized Operations. Decentralization of data encourages transparency, culpability, and, most of all, efficient stewardship. A Myriad of stakeholders, including physicians, nurses, and administrators, are involved in the patient care synopsis. They all need to benefit from accurate medical records while confident that their personal information is private, secure, and abuse-resistant. It is feasible by ensuring each user can maintain their data block along the chain of patient care. Whenever desirable, all users must be able to connect to the “block” of others. Hence, everyone can promptly get admission to all the necessary data and adequately deliver quality care. Blockchain merely does just that!

