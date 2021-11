Leasys, a Stellantis brand and a subsidiary of FCA Bank, celebrates its 20 years in business. Two decades of history, founded on solid experience in mobility services, which saw the company become a leader in Italy in the long-term rental sector and among the first in Europe. An important milestone for Leasys, reached in a process of growth that shows no sign of abating. The company is celebrating this achievement by announcing that, by the end of the year, there will be more than 400,000 vehicles in its fleet and more than 600 Mobility Stores in Europe, to support a 360° offering ranging from short/medium-term to long-term rental, to car subscription, to car sharing.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO