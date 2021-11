One of my favorite parts of our annual predictions process is reviewing the accuracy of Forrester's predictions from the previous year. This is not simply navel gazing. Looking backward actually makes us far better predictors, keeps us firmly grounded in the reality of our customers, and ensures that our predictions remain firmly embedded in reality. Some teams within Forrester even have a rating system, ranging from "completely missed the mark" to "nailed it." I won't lie that it is an absolute thrill when a prediction I've contributed to comes true, especially when it has the potential to positively impact our clients, the industry, or even society as a whole.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO