Autoliv and SSAB collaborate to produce the world’s first fossil-free steel components in automotive safety products

By Editorial Calendar
 5 days ago

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and global steel company SSAB, have initiated a collaboration to research and develop fossil-free steel components for automotive safety products, such as airbags and seatbelts. The collaboration enables Autoliv to be in the forefront in producing automotive safety products with...

gcaptain.com

Yara Debuts Yara Birkeland, the World’s First Fully-Autonomous and Emission-Free Containership

Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara has debuted its long-awaited Yara Birkeland, the world’s first electric and self-propelled container ship for emission-free shipping. The ship departed for its maiden voyage Friday in the Oslo fjord. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, along with Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Bjørnar Skjæran, were...
automotiveworld.com

Solvay launches new grades to support further sustainable innovation in e-mobility

Solvay is accelerating the pace of providing the automotive industry with an entirely new generation of Amodel® polyphthalamide (PPA) materials targeted at higher demands of performance and sustainability for advanced electrical and electronic applications in e-mobility. In the Supreme range, Amodel® PPA AE 9933 and AE 9950 have been designed...
Business Insider

How wire is a critical component in the automotive industry's shift to electric vehicles

As the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates around the world, one Japanese company is attracting attention as a major supplier of components used in batteries and other indispensable mechanisms for EVs. That company is TANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K. of the Tanaka Precious Metals Group, which has the world's top market share for bonding wire, a semiconductor material.
#Ssab#Automotive Safety#Steel#Autoliv Inc#Capital Markets Day
automotiveworld.com

Molex global survey on automotive electrification reveals accelerated pace of innovation

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today released the results of its latest global survey of automotive stakeholders to identify top trends and roadblocks impacting innovation in Electrified Vehicles (EVs). As a major catalyst for change in the complete vehicle architecture, including charging stations, successful electrification requires greater collaboration among automotive OEMs and their suppliers, increased R&D and capital investments, as well as the design, development and delivery of breakthrough technologies in power control and battery management.
automotiveworld.com

Anadolu Isuzu and Proterra announce collaboration for next-generation Citi VOLT battery-electric buses in Europe

Anadolu Isuzu, Turkey’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Proterra Inc, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced a new collaboration to power the new generation of Anadolu Isuzu’s all-electric Citi VOLT public transportation buses with Proterra’s commercial vehicle battery technology. Under the collaboration, Anadolu Isuzu will incorporate...
automotiveworld.com

Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis to discuss electrification, commercial vehicles, digital connectivity at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, Ford’s global vehicle services and distribution business focused on helping commercial customers improve performance, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Brian Johnson at the upcoming Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 9:20 a.m. ET.
dvrplayground.com

Active & Passive Automotive Safety Systems Market is predicted to witness healthy growth By Top key players ZF-TRW, Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems

A new research report titled Global Active & Passive Automotive Safety Systems market 2021 is offers a comprehensive and detailed analysis that considering a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2028. The report focuses on current business and present-day headways as well as makes a prediction on the market’s future development and open entryways for the global Active & Passive Automotive Safety Systems market. Progression frameworks and projections clear up overall execution and incorporate key geological analysis. The report further provides the most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Active & Passive Automotive Safety Systems, downstream consumption fields, and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world. The report highlights the key factors that are boosting the profit graph of the market and also scrutinizes the restrictions that may hinder the growth of the global market. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Active & Passive Automotive Safety Systems market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Active & Passive Automotive Safety Systems market.
dvrplayground.com

Automotive Stamped Components Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Gestamp, Batesville Tool & Die, Trans-Matic

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Automotive Stamped Components market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Automotive Stamped Components Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
automotiveworld.com

Michelin Connected Fleet makes its debut at SOLUTRANS

Michelin is launching MICHELIN Connected Fleet, its new umbrella brand designed for fleets, at the SOLUTRANS show. MICHELIN Connected Fleet is now bringing together all the fleet management services and solutions from the Michelin Group under the same banner. It comprises Masternaut in Europe, NexTraq in North America, and Sascar in South America. MICHELIN Connected Fleet is currently used by 70,000 customers throughout the world, representing a fleet of 600,000 vehicles in 48 countries. They receive and process the data from approximately 300 million journeys per year.
automotiveworld.com

Can the EV market thrive without subsidies?

The first generation of mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) were a tough sell. With pitiful range, slow charging and high price tags, only true early adopters were keen to invest. In a bid to get more consumers on the path to zero tailpipe emissions, governments around the world have offered subsidies and incentives to boost sales.
automotiveworld.com

Masters of our destiny? The automotive industry needs to widen its gaze

There is an emerging wave of transformational change elevating the automotive industry to a catalyst role in the future of many industries. This challenge demands going beyond the core business of products and services. It puts the automotive industry in centre stage to drive societal welfare by becoming an agent of change for global issues that civilisation is trying to resolve at mass scale. The automotive industry has evolved as it is forced to deal with issues such as the climate crises, but it also faces wider challenges reaching out to healthcare, quality of life, societal equity, and above all, the energy crisis of 2050.
automotiveworld.com

Solvay invests in Li-metal battery company Sepion through its venture capital fund

Solvay Ventures, the venture capital fund of Solvay, invested in Sepion, a California-based start-up that specializes in developing batteries with Li-metal anodes and liquid electrolytes. The $16 million round was led by Fine Structure Ventures, and also includes other climate tech investors. The company raised funds to accelerate commercialization of lithium metal batteries for long-range and low-cost electric vehicles.
aithority.com

3M And Mobileye Collaborate To Improve Road Safety

3M and Mobileye, an Intel Company, have joined forces to advance road safety by bringing crowdsourced infrastructure asset data to transportation agencies through the 3M™ Roadway Safety Asset Manager platform, and to further their common commitments to reduce traffic fatalities and severe injuries, starting with projects in the United States.
automotiveworld.com

Production starts on the first road-going full-electric Volta Zero vehicles

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has started production of the first road-going ‘Design Verification’ (DV) prototype Volta Zero vehicle at a bespoke facility in Coventry, UK. The DV prototypes are the first full-electric Volta Zero vehicles to be built in the recently...
