Harmony price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for ONE/USD is present at $0.301. Support for ONE/USD is found at $0.280. The Harmony price analysis proclaims high bullish gains. The token has rallied high since yesterday as it rallied from $0.237 to $0.250, and today again, it rallied from $0.250 to $0.293, covering a good range upwards. The crypto pair was continuously marking lower highs from 8th November onwards, and today’s spike though quite high, is just near the price cap of 15th November. If the price closes above this level, then it will be a first higher high for the token since 8th November; otherwise, a continuation of the downtrend the token has been following after 28th October.

