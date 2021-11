The Mythic medals in Halo Infinite are some of the hardest ones to achieve in the game. They require you to take out enemies in a specific fashion, but all of them feature you earning multiple kills without dying. If you earn a Mythic medal during a Halo Infinite match, you’ll unlock the Slaying with Style achievement. In this guide, we’re going to break down one of the easiest ways for you to receive this achievement and get a Mythic medal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO