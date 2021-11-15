ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia says won't direct gas flows away from Belarus

 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia has no plans to direct natural gas flows away from Belarus despite its leader’s threat to cut transit to Europe amid a migrant crisis on its western borders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Thursday of potential retaliation against any new EU sanctions over a migrant standoff on the Belarus-EU border, including shutting the Yamal-Europe pipeline as it crossed his country.

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that such a move would risk harming ties between Minsk and its key ally Moscow, adding that he would speak to Lukashenko on the issue. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Katya Golubkova)

