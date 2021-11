I recently had the chance to go on a quick getaway to Orlando. As any good theme park nerd would do, I wanted to check out the attractions that opened since the last time I visited; among the new offerings available to me was Jurassic World VelociCoaster. I am a huge fan of the Jurassic franchise, but not such a big fan of intense roller coasters. I’ve heard that VelociCoaster is amazing, but even among roller coaster aficionados it’s seen as an intense coaster. It’s pretty much a deal-breaker for me if you go upside down with no shoulder restraints. I know some people live for that feeling of danger. Me? not so much, but that doesn’t mean I wasn’t interested in at least checking out the queue of the attraction and seeing the grins (and sometimes fear) on other folks’ faces as they rode.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO