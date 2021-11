Apologetic racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq admits he is ashamed of anti-Semitic messages he sent to a former player more than a decade ago.The former Yorkshire spinner, widely praised for highlighting racial discrimination in cricket, appeared before a parliamentary select committee this week to lift the lid on his own experience but has been forced to confront his own past shortcomings.Ahead of a game-wide meeting due to take place at The Oval on Friday, an historic exchange with former Warwickshire and Leicestershire player Ateeq Javid in which Rafiq made offensive remarks was uncovered by The Times.“I am ashamed of this exchange...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO