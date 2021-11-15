ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Japan looking to beef up chip, storage battery sectors as part of stimulus plan

 5 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economic stimulus package will feature a plan to urgently strengthen the chip industry while the government will also formulate a strategy for storage batteries, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday. Hagiuda unveiled the plan days before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set...

UPI News

Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced a new $490 billion stimulus package to assist individuals and local governments dealing with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The package will be worth $690 billion once private sector funds are included, Kyodo News reported. It...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia allows beef supplies from local units of 3 Brazilian exporters

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed beef imports from three subsidiaries of major Brazilian beef exporters, documents on the website of its agriculture safety watchdog showed on Saturday, as Moscow seeks to boost domestic meat supply. For Brazil - the world's largest beef exporter - Russia is a...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Japan unveils record $490 bn stimulus to boost pandemic recovery

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion stimulus for the world's third-largest economy Friday as he looks to shore up the country's patchy pandemic recovery. The 56 trillion yen injection, the third since the Covid crisis struck last year, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people", Kishida said. The vast spending plans are expected to be approved by the cabinet later in the day and reportedly include cash and coupon handouts to families with children under 18 who meet an income cap, as well as pay rises for nurses and careworkers. It comes after Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter as leaders struggled to overcome virus surges by imposing containment measures in Tokyo and other cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Agriculture Online

S.Korea Oct producer prices mark fastest growth in 13 years

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices index (PPI) in October posted its sharpest growth in 13 years, central bank data showed on Friday, underlining oil-led inflationary pressure and supporting further policy tightening. The PPI last month jumped 8.9% from a year earlier, the Bank of Korea data...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near multi-year peak on supply concerns, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were largely unchanged on Friday, with the market set to end the week on a positive note, underpinned by tightening global supplies. Soybeans gained ground and the market was poised for a second week of gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
AGRICULTURE
ShareCast

Japan unveils 56trn yen stimulus package

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled a 56 trillion yen stimulus package on Friday to help the economy to recover from the impact of the pandemic. The package, which is much bigger than the 30 to 40 trillion stimulus markets had been expected, is set to reach just under 79 trillion yen.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Iran says it has imported 4 million tonnes of wheat since late April

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday it had imported four million tonnes of wheat since late April, the semi-official ILNA news website reported. "This year 4.5 tonnes of wheat were bought from Iranian farmers ... And since late April, 4 million tonnes of wheat were imported," ILNA quoted Hassan Hanan, deputy minister of domestic trade, as saying.
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

Q&A: Rich Ansell, vice president of marketing for Mahindra Automotive

On a ranch in New Mexico, Mahindra Automotive’s vice president of marketing Rich Ansell sat down to offer insight into the company’s work in bringing the Roxor to agriculture. Mahindra is targeting farmers and ranchers seeking a simple and durable work vehicle with its recent relaunch of this side-by-side machine.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-India rates hit three-month low, supply woes loom for Vietnam

* Buyers of Indian rice hope for further price drop. * High logistics cost impacting rice sales - Thai trader. Nov 18 (Reuters) - India's rice export rates dropped to their lowest in three months on Thursday hit by subdued demand from buyers in Africa, while Vietnamese traders expected falling domestic supplies to cap a further decline in prices.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

REFILE-GRAINS-Wheat extends rally on global supply risks; soy also holds firm

(Refiles to amend byline) * Wheat buoyed by flurry of import tenders * Australia harvest rain, Canada flooding fuel supply worries * Soybeans firm near one-month top on strong demand * Corn tracks wheat, soybeans higher By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended a rally on Thursday, with Paris prices setting a new 14-year high, as a wave of import demand and heavy rain in major exporters Australia and Canada stoked concern about global availability. Chicago soybeans also held firm, after hitting a near seven-week high on Wednesday, as demand from China and the domestic feed market countered supply pressure from the U.S. harvest and Brazilian planting. Corn edged up, tracking wheat and soybeans. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.6% at $8.35-1/4 a bushel by 1326 GMT, near Wednesday's peak of $8.44 that marked the highest since December 2012. In Europe, March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.7% at 299.75 euros ($339.71) a tonne, a highest price on a second-month position since September 2007 and above a previous 14-year peak of 296.50 euros on Wednesday. Major wheat importers Algeria, Egypt and Turkey have held or announced tenders this week. On the supply side, heavy rain is threatening late damage to Australia's harvest, flooding has disrupted export routes in western Canada while dry conditions are raising early doubts about next year's harvest in the United States and the Black Sea region. "There is big demand for wheat right now, when wheat production is under the microscope," a European trader said. "It may be a really tight balance sheet going forward." CBOT soybeans were up 0.6% at $12.84-1/4 a bushel. On Wednesday prices hit their highest since Sept. 30. Corn was up 0.5% at $5.78-1/4 a bushel. Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the fourth trading day in a row the government has announced a soybean export deal. U.S. traders have also reported extra interest in soymeal as a result of tight supply of some other feed ingredients. Prices at 1326 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 835.25 13.00 1.58 640.50 30.41 CBOT corn 578.25 3.00 0.52 484.00 19.47 CBOT soy 1284.25 7.25 0.57 1311.00 -2.04 Paris wheat 301.00 5.50 1.86 192.50 56.36 Paris maize 251.00 3.00 1.21 219.00 14.61 Paris rape 696.00 4.75 0.69 418.25 66.41 WTI crude oil 78.47 0.11 0.14 48.52 61.73 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 0.12 1.2100 -6.34 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; editing by Uttaresh.V, Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall from 6-week peak, export demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, falling from a six-week high touched in the previous session, with strong demand for U.S. supplies providing a floor to losses. Wheat moved higher, drawing support from concerns about global supplies, while corn slipped. The most-active soybean futures...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-IGC cuts forecast for 2021/22 global wheat crop

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, partly driven by a diminished outlook for the crop in Iran. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by 4 million tonnes to...
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Japan to allocate USD 488 billion stimulus package

Tokyo [Japan], November 18 (ANI): In order to compensate for the ill effects of the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan has decided to employ a whopping 55.7 trillion yen (USD 488 billion) stimulus package, Kyodo News reported, citing government sources. The stimulus package will inculcate policy measures funded by...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy, wheat rally on strong demand, inflation worries; corn firm

CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped 2% on Wednesday to their highest in nearly seven weeks, supported by fresh export deals and strength in the domestic cash market. Wheat and corn futures were also strong, with wheat recovering from a pullback on Tuesday to top the nine-year...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Japan’s Economy Likely Shrank Ahead of Kishida’s Stimulus Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Japan’s economy continues to sputter and is expected to have shrunk for the fifth quarter in two years as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida puts the finishing touches on a stimulus package aimed at shoring up the recovery.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Asia's growing appetite for beef helps Brazil's JBS to earnings beat

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The world's largest meat company JBS SA posted third-quarter net income that exceeded analysts' expectations on the strength of its United States meat business, exports to China and higher domestic food sales. According to a financial statement on Wednesday, JBS profited 7.58 billion reais...
AGRICULTURE

