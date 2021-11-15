UPDATE 2-Japan looking to beef up chip, storage battery sectors as part of stimulus plan

(Refiles to amend byline) * Wheat buoyed by flurry of import tenders * Australia harvest rain, Canada flooding fuel supply worries * Soybeans firm near one-month top on strong demand * Corn tracks wheat, soybeans higher By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended a rally on Thursday, with Paris prices setting a new 14-year high, as a wave of import demand and heavy rain in major exporters Australia and Canada stoked concern about global availability. Chicago soybeans also held firm, after hitting a near seven-week high on Wednesday, as demand from China and the domestic feed market countered supply pressure from the U.S. harvest and Brazilian planting. Corn edged up, tracking wheat and soybeans. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.6% at $8.35-1/4 a bushel by 1326 GMT, near Wednesday's peak of $8.44 that marked the highest since December 2012. In Europe, March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.7% at 299.75 euros ($339.71) a tonne, a highest price on a second-month position since September 2007 and above a previous 14-year peak of 296.50 euros on Wednesday. Major wheat importers Algeria, Egypt and Turkey have held or announced tenders this week. On the supply side, heavy rain is threatening late damage to Australia's harvest, flooding has disrupted export routes in western Canada while dry conditions are raising early doubts about next year's harvest in the United States and the Black Sea region. "There is big demand for wheat right now, when wheat production is under the microscope," a European trader said. "It may be a really tight balance sheet going forward." CBOT soybeans were up 0.6% at $12.84-1/4 a bushel. On Wednesday prices hit their highest since Sept. 30. Corn was up 0.5% at $5.78-1/4 a bushel. Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the fourth trading day in a row the government has announced a soybean export deal. U.S. traders have also reported extra interest in soymeal as a result of tight supply of some other feed ingredients. Prices at 1326 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 835.25 13.00 1.58 640.50 30.41 CBOT corn 578.25 3.00 0.52 484.00 19.47 CBOT soy 1284.25 7.25 0.57 1311.00 -2.04 Paris wheat 301.00 5.50 1.86 192.50 56.36 Paris maize 251.00 3.00 1.21 219.00 14.61 Paris rape 696.00 4.75 0.69 418.25 66.41 WTI crude oil 78.47 0.11 0.14 48.52 61.73 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 0.12 1.2100 -6.34 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; editing by Uttaresh.V, Kirsten Donovan)

