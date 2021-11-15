ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Warning to get a booster if you want to go on holiday as third vaccines for over-40s confirmed

By Laura Donnelly,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTourists may be forced to have booster jabs if they want to go on holiday without restrictions, the Prime Minister has said, as the rollout of third vaccines to over-40s is set to get under way. On Monday, government scientific advisors announced the extension of the booster jab programme,...

PUBLIC HEALTH

