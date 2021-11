(StatePoint) When Ann Hanley was 49 years old, she noticed that she had persistent stiffness in her shoulders and her arms weren’t swinging normally when she walked. This became particularly pronounced when it affected her ability to travel to horse races with her husband, who manages a farm, breeding champion racehorses. After visiting several specialists, a neurologist recognized she had Parkinson’s disease (PD). The diagnosis was a shock, as Hanley had previously viewed PD as a disease that mainly affected older men. Initially the idea of living with a progressive disease was overwhelming for Hanley -- a self-described social butterfly -- and so was maintaining her desire to be active.

