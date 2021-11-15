Forecast: Clear but cool weather tonight

Mainly clear sky conditions and a light north-northeast breeze will set Southwest Florida up for some chilly nighttime temperatures tonight.

By the time the sun comes up on Tuesday morning, most everyone in our area will have temperatures in the 50s around, with 57 degrees as the expected morning low in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Punta Gorda, Lehigh Acres, and LaBelle will be cooler, falling to around 54, with Naples and Marco Island slipping back between 58 and 59 degrees.

On Tuesday, once we warm up by late morning the weather will be very nice.

Plenty of sun is on tap for tomorrow with afternoon highs topping out at 81 degrees.

The forecast for our region doesn’t really change until Thursday.

That’s when we’ll notice a touch more humidity, warmer nighttime lows, and rain chances returning to the forecast.

Right now Thursday is the day on the 7-day with the best chance for rain, but it’s possible an isolated shower or two could develop on Friday and Saturday as well.

We’ll have a look at the extended forecast starting this afternoon at 3 p.m. on NBC2 News!