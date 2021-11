McDonald's isn't the only fast food chain that serves up a mouthwatering breakfast — over the last few years, Burger King has also stepped up its morning menu. Thanks primarily to the restaurant's wildly popular Croissan'Wich, breakfast makes up about 13% of Burger King's overall sales (via QSR Magazine). However, there are plenty of other delicious things to order from the chain. You can choose from doughy buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, pancakes smothered in syrup, and crispy hash browns. There's even a massive breakfast burrito for those that are craving something a little more unique for their a.m. meal.

