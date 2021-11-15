ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European Union...

gazette.com

Gazette

China and Russia vow not to let West divide them

Chinese and Russian nuclear-capable bombers conducted a "joint patrol" over the Sea of Japan in a military gesture that dramatized Russian President Vladimir Putin's vow to remain unified with his communist neighbor. "Some of our Western partners are openly trying to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing," Putin told...
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
AFP

Putin accuses West of 'escalating situation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near its borders. He claimed that Western bombers are flying "20 km from our border."
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU will expand sanctions against Belarus, says German foreign minister

Berlin [Germany], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union will expand sanctions on Belarus and individuals and companies involved in transporting illegal migrants there, including sectoral sanctions, Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. "The EU will expand and tighten its sanctions against the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko....
BBC

Belarus leader vows to respond to EU border crisis sanctions

Belarus's leader has threatened to cut-off gas supplies to Europe if sanctions are imposed over an escalating migrant crisis at the country's border. Thousands of people are at the border with Poland, where they are enduring freezing conditions in the hope of crossing into the European Union. Western officials have...
Reuters

EU's von der Leyen says will widen sanctions against Belarus

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union would widen its sanctions against Belarus, targeting both people and entities. Von der Leyen, speaking after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, said the situation on...
Reuters

EU readies Belarus sanctions as migrants try to breach Polish border

SUPRASL, Poland, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Migrants trapped in Belarus made multiple attempts to force their way into Poland overnight, Warsaw said on Wednesday, announcing that it had reinforced the border as the European Union prepares to impose sanctions on Belarus over the crisis. The bloc's 27 ambassadors are set...
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
