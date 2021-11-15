Gordon’s Gin Gets A Makeover

If you are a lover of beef wellington and a Gordon Ramsay fan, then we have the perfect recipe for you. This beef wellington recipe — with a twist — comes together with an excellent red wine sauce, all wrapped up in puff pastry for extra decadence. Just describing this dish is enough to make one's mouth water, and we have to admit that it's off-the-charts good. We love this recipe for so many reasons, with the main one being that it will make you feel like a gourmet chef — you don't have to go out to an expensive restaurant to eat well! And, though it is an impressive dish to make, it actually comes together pretty easily.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO