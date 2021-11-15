ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Treasury Yields Start the Week Higher

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Monday as investors continued to digest data from the previous session, which showed workers quitting their jobs in record numbers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by...

NBC Miami

Stocks May Be Entering an Optimal Period in the Thanksgiving Holiday Week

Stocks usually do well in Thanksgiving week, setting up for a year-end Santa rally. There is some key data in the coming week, most importantly personal consumption expenditure data, which includes the Federal Reserve's most watched inflation measure. The big news for markets may be President Joe Biden's choice of...
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Eye Fed Chair Decision

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for Fed chair by the weekend. There are no major economic data releases or bond auctions scheduled for Friday. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, with investors keeping an eye on who will be named Federal Reserve chair. The yield...
The Independent

US average 30-year mortgage rate back up over 3% this week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week, with the main 30-year rate inching back up over 3%.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark home loan jumped to a still-low 3.1% from 2.98% last week. A year ago at this time the rate was 2.72%.The rate for a 15-year loan, popular with homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.39% from 2.27% last week. It stood at 2.28% a year ago.As the job market has improved and demand for products and services continues to be red-hot, the Federal Reserve earlier this month...
FXStreet.com

US Treasury yields keep pullback from three-week top amid sluggish session

US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured after dropping from multi-day high. Stock futures struggle to remain positive, DXY tracks yields. US data, inflation expectations and Fedspeak probe bulls amid a light calendar. Market players seem divided amid indecision on the Fed’s next moves, following the recently easing US data and...
capitalspectator.com

10-Year Treasury Yield ‘Fair Value’ Estimate: 18 November 2021

The 10-year US Treasury yield has been moving higher in recent weeks. Does the shift signal an extended run higher? There’s a firmer upside bias lately, although this change doesn’t yet look decisive, although our average fair-value estimate of the 10-year rate continues to indicate that the path of least resistance is up.
Shore News Network

Treasury yields ease; Turkey’s lira plunges

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday as the market struggled with reduced liquidity, while Turkey’s lira weakened further after its central bank cut rates. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe was flat, and stocks on Wall Street were mixed. Cisco Systems was down nearly 9%...
kelo.com

Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

(Reuters) – Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Dollar: “We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the coming year, reflecting our views of a positive backdrop for risk and commodities alongside moderate U.S. dollar overvaluation. Upside risks are largely from risk-off moves rather than U.S. outperformance and limited relative to downside risks stemming from aggressive market pricing for tighter Fed policy.”
NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Turns Lower on Wednesday After Housing Starts Slip

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, following the government's October housing starts and building permits report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 1.591% at 4:15 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged 3.9 basis points lower to 1.979%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
