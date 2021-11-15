U.S. Treasury Yields Start the Week Higher

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week, with the main 30-year rate inching back up over 3%.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark home loan jumped to a still-low 3.1% from 2.98% last week. A year ago at this time the rate was 2.72%.The rate for a 15-year loan, popular with homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.39% from 2.27% last week. It stood at 2.28% a year ago.As the job market has improved and demand for products and services continues to be red-hot, the Federal Reserve earlier this month...

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO