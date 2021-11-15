ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China Appoints Chief of National Anti-Monopoly Bureau

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China's State Council has appointed a female deputy minister at its market regulator to head the anti-trust bureau, the human resources ministry said on Monday, as the government steps up a campaign to rein...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 1

