Roadside Bomb in Afghanistan's Capital Wounds Two People

Islamic State has admitted carrying out twin suicide bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala that killed three other people and wounded 33, mostly police officers.Police described them as a coordinated attack by extremists opposed to the government.Two suicide bombers on motorbikes, disguised as local “boda boda” motorcycle taxi drivers, detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passer-by.A third attacker, who also died, targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, killing two other people, police spokesman Fred Enanga said.The explosions, which occurred within minutes of each other, caused chaos in Kampala as residents fled, and left “bodies shattered and...
Comments / 0