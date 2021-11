Almost a decade ago, three economists began a research project to see what happened to American communities after China cannonballed into the global marketplace at the turn of the millennium. Although opening trade with China resulted in cheaper goods for American consumers and helped lift millions of Chinese people out of poverty, the researchers found that it also killed over a million American manufacturing jobs and wreaked havoc on communities across America's heartland. It came to be known as "the China Shock."

