Travel

EU Aims to Hit Travel Agents in Belarus With Sanctions, Borrell Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and...

www.usnews.com

AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU will expand sanctions against Belarus, says German foreign minister

Berlin [Germany], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union will expand sanctions on Belarus and individuals and companies involved in transporting illegal migrants there, including sectoral sanctions, Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. "The EU will expand and tighten its sanctions against the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko....
POLITICS
Gazette

Exclusive-EU close to deal on new round of Belarus sanctions, diplomats say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is close to imposing more sanctions on Belarus, targeting some 30 individuals and entities including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia, with approval as early as next week, three EU diplomats said. The EU and NATO accuse President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants...
POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

Belarus Denies Engineering Migrant Crisis as EU Strikes a Tough Tone on Sanctions

Thousands of migrants, many from Syria, Yemen and Iraq, have been gathered at the border in freezing temperatures for several weeks. Belarus has been accused of allowing the crisis to escalate in a bid to undermine EU security and in retaliation to the bloc's backing of the country's opposition, an allegation Minsk strenuously denies.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Belarus leader vows to respond to EU border crisis sanctions

Belarus's leader has threatened to cut-off gas supplies to Europe if sanctions are imposed over an escalating migrant crisis at the country's border. Thousands of people are at the border with Poland, where they are enduring freezing conditions in the hope of crossing into the European Union. Western officials have...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lukashenko says EU suspended readmission agreement with Belarus by imposing sanctions

Minsk [Belarus], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): By imposing sanctions against Belarus, the European Union has suspended the readmission treaty with Minsk, President Alexander Lukashenko has said. "We reached an agreement, signed a treaty. Per this treaty, they had to build us places to stay for people, whom we will take back...
POLITICS
Taylor Daily Press

EU envoy Borrell talks to Belarus’ foreign minister on border tensions: ‘Do not use people as weapons’ | Abroad

The Belarussian state agency BELTA, a propaganda tool for the Belarusian regime, reported that Makey said his country was making efforts against mass immigration from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Minsk is ready for dialogue. Authoritarian-led Belarus has been accused of creating the tragic situation on its borders. Thousands...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

France Warns Russia as EU Prepares Sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European Union agreed...
POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

EU to add airlines to Belarus sanctions as tensions mount

The European Union ratcheted up pressure on Belarus by agreeing Monday to slap sanctions on airlines accused of helping Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko wage a “hybrid attack” against the bloc using migrants, as tensions mounted on the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps...
LIFESTYLE
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Poland's PM to Hold Talks in Europe on Border Crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday he is to hold a series of talks in Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue. Morawiecki said he was meeting on Sunday with his counterparts...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

UK Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing: the Times

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China's record on human rights, the Times reported on Saturday. An "active discussion" in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in favour...
SPORTS

