US Journalist Jailed in Myanmar for Nearly 6 Months Is Freed
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
5 days ago
BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was facing a sentence of 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and is on his way home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped...
ROME—One of QAnon’s wildest conspiracy theories claimed that the U.S. presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump with the help of two small-time Italian hackers who had somehow hijacked a satellite in order to change the results being counted on American voting machines. It is now clear that this...
Nov 19 (Reuters) - In January, lawyer Cleta Mitchell joined a phone call with then-President Donald Trump as he pressured Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, playing an important role in Trump's attempts to subvert the 2020 results. Nearly a year...
The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and senior Qatari leaders this week discussed their shared interest in meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday. Adeyemo also discussed equitable growth, the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Haiti on Friday opened a consulate in the southern Mexican border city of Tapachula in a bid to help manage migration, Mexico's government said, amid a steep increase in Haitians https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/their-prospects-dim-haitian-migrants-strain-mexicos-asylum-system-2021-10-05 attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico frontier this year. The opening of the consulate near the...
The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. In his letter requesting a deferral, ambassador Malaya said the Philippine government was investigating the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the drug war.
DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemns the detention of Yemeni staff of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa by the Houthi movement and demands their immediate release, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday. Dozens of Yemeni citizens and their family members have been detained and...
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili ended his 50-day hunger strike Saturday after he was moved to a military hospital from a prison clinic, his doctor said.
The flamboyant pro-Western reformer launched a hunger strike after being jailed upon his return from exile in Ukraine on October 1, saying his arrest was political.
On Thursday, Saakashvili, 53, fainted and doctors urged authorities to move him to a regular clinic, saying his life was in danger.
Georgian authorities had initially rejected the medical recommendations, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said Friday they were open to moving Saakashvili to a military hospital "where his health and security will be protected at most by the state."
KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban administration will begin paying the overdue salaries of government workers from Saturday, officials said. Thousands of Afghan government workers are owed at least three months of salary, one of the many crises faced by the Taliban since the Islamist movement took over the country in August.
(Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they had seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters loaded with what they described as smuggled diesel. Guards commander Ahmad Hajian said the ship's 11 crew had been detained, but did not give details on their nationality or identify the ship. "After inspection,...
CAIRO (Reuters) - The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, submitted papers on Saturday to stand in presidential elections. The elections, scheduled for Dec. 24, remain in doubt amid disputes over the rules. "I came today to the headquarters of the High Elections Commission in Benghazi to submit...
The former head of the District of Columbia National Guard is demanding that the Department of Defense inspector general amend the report on the events leading up to and during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
