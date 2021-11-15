ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines Bets on Non-Stop Travel Demand as It Relaunches India Flights

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) - American Airlines relaunched flights to India this week, nearly a decade after stopping them, looking to capitalise on growing demand for non-stop travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, a senior executive of the airline told Reuters. With travel demand bouncing back at home, American Airlines wants...

