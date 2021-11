Advanced mission-critical communications system connects public safety agencies across Pará to enhance emergency management and better protect the community. Chicago ( November 10, 2021) – The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SEGUP) of Pará, Brazil, has chosen Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) to modernize its mission-critical communications to connect all public safety agencies across the country’s second-largest state, Pará. The deployment is part of the “Speaking for all Pará” initiative that is focused on equipping Pará’s public safety and government agencies with Motorola Solutions’ advanced APCO P25 radio technologies to enable faster, more effective emergency response to reduce crime and better protect the region’s eight million citizens.

