Dean Smith has been sacked as the manager of Aston Villa the Premier League club have announced.Smith, who guided the club back to the top flight, has paid the price for the team’s disappointing form this season with Villa having lost their last five games.Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the last act for Smith, that result leaving Villa with just 10 points from their opening 11 games.Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the Club have parted company with Head Coach Dean Smith.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2021Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement on...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO