Rappi to operate as a digital bank in Colombia by early 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelivery mobile application Rappi has planned to get regulatory approval to operate as a digital bank in Colombia in the first quarter of 2022, according to texasnewstoday.com. If approved, the company plans to expand...

CNP fraud: the great American 3-D Secure boom starts now

3-D Secure is de rigueur for preventing card-not-present (CNP) fraud in the EU and elsewhere. But with CNP fraud loss hitting USD 15.3 billion, penetration in North America is set to explode – or else. Reed Taussig, the CEO of Outseer, reveals how 3DS is about to catch fire in the US.
Kafene secures USD 75 mln

Kafene has secured USD 75 million in additional debt and equity to accelerate company growth. The package included a USD 50 million credit facility from Credit Suisse, a global investment bank and financial services firm, with an additional USD 10 million provided by Hudson Cove Capital Management, an alternative credit asset manager. An additional USD 15 million was added to Kafene's original Series A investment, bringing the total to USD 30 million, co-led by equity investors Valar Ventures and Third Prime.
Brazil's ERP Omie acquires digital bank Linker

Omie, a Brazilian cloud-based SaaS ERP platform focused on mid-sized companies, has announced its acquisition of Linker, a digital bank. The company invested approximately USD 22 million in the digital bank acquisition. By the deal, Omie incorporates Linker’s full operation. Founded in 2019, Linker offers financial services and banking solutions...
Warply launches open banking green footprint service

Warply launches Green Premium, an ESG service that calculates the green footprint of consumers and rewards them according to the footprint. The Green Premium Scoring service provided through the Warply Engage AI platform can calculate a consumer's carbon footprint using open banking data, through an artificial intelligence system that categorises its transactions into low, medium, and high carbon footprint. The calculation takes into account more than 150 data sources and sustainability databases, which give a specific score to each consumer choice.
Tencent leads a USD 48 million Series B for payments gateway startup Ozow

South Africa-based payment gateway startup Ozow has raised a successful Series B investment round with China-based fintech Tencent being the main investor. The investment will go towards driving the fintech regulation while working closely with all stakeholders involved. Ozow will also double its team from the present 100 to 250. Part of the funds will go towards acquisitions and expansion in the Ghana, Namibia, Kenya, and Nigeria markets.
Indonesian fintech OVO introduces fixed-income product

Indonesia-based digital wallet OVO has partnered with financial marketplaces Bahana TCW Investment and Bareksa to introduce its first fixed-income product. This is the latest addition to OVO’s digital financial products offered via its platform with a minimum buy-in of USD 0.70, as part of the digital wallet company’s investment unit.
Boku extends its M1ST Payment Network into Thailand

US-based mobile payments network Boku has announced the expansion of its M1ST into Thailand, with the addition of two mobile wallets, TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay. TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay join the M1ST Payments Network, which includes 330+ payment methods in 90 countries, reaching 5.7 billion payment accounts. Combined, the M1ST Payments Network reaches over 30 million consumer accounts in Thailand.
Alchemy Pay partners ARPA for global loyalty programme

ARPA, a blockchain-based solution for privacy-preserving computation, and the crypto-fiat hybrid payment solutions provider, Alchemy Pay (ACH), have announced their partnership. Alchemy Pay will use ARPA’s Multi-Party Computation (MPC) protocol to develop a global, multi-business networked loyalty program with enhanced privacy. Building on Alchemy Pay’s existing payment systems, Alchemy Pay...
Paga partners LISNR on payments authentication across Africa

Nigeria-based payments company Paga has teamed up with proximity verification company LISNR to enable contactless ultrasonic authentication as it expands its merchant solution. The collaboration between Paga and LISNR is LISNR’s first partnership within the fintech space in Africa. LISNR’s ultrasonic proximity verification solution will be enabled across Paga’s ecosystem...
Canada's regulators offer guidance on crypto advertising and marketing

Canadian regulators have issued a guidance regarding the problematic advertising and marketing practices of crypto trading platforms. The joint guidance published by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) should provide more clarity for crypto. Principal requirements with respect to advertising, marketing, social media activities, fee disclosure and other compliance matters for crypto-trading platforms under Canadian securities legislation are set out in the guidance, with examples of statements that could be considered false or misleading.
China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
German digital bank N26 to shut down U.S. accounts, operations

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Online German bank N26 said Thursday that it will close down its operations in the United States in less than two months, meaning that its 500,000 U.S. customers will no longer be able to use their accounts come January. The Berlin-based digital bank began operating in...
ADCB-Egypt launches AI-powered fraud detection solution through SAS

ADCB-Egypt and SAS have announced their partnership for the implementation of Egypt’s first AI-powered fraud detection solution aimed at enhancing the bank’s real time fraud prevention capabilities. The partnership will enable the bank to monitor multiple channels such as Internet banking, mobile banking, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and cards transactions....
CloudWalk secures USD 150 mln

CloudWalk, a payment fintech, has announced a fundraising of USD 150 million. The investment raises the company's total capital to USD 365 million and the valuation to USD 2.15 billion, confirming the startup's entry into the Brazilian unicorn club. The Series C round was led by US venture capital manager...
Nedap launches its iD Cloud Loss Prevention solution

Nedap has launched iD Cloud Loss Prevention, a cloud-based RFID solution that enables retailers to detect, quantify, and prevent losses. This solution is part of Nedap’s iD Cloud Platform, an integrated suite of SaaS solutions to create inventory visibility. iD Cloud Loss Prevention enables retailers and brands to track every...
Salesforce: Early holiday shopping is driving digital sales

New data from Salesforce shows digital commerce revenue is already rising, with few signs that economic and logistical headwinds are slowing them down. According to Salesforce digital commerce sales data, with consumers kicking off holiday shopping early, digital commerce revenue is up 18% in the U.S. and 8% globally year-over-year (YoY). Average selling price (ASP) is up so far in the 2021 holiday season compared to the previous year, with prices rising 12% in the U.S. and 11% globally.
ComplyAdvantage launches AML guide for digital banks

ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company for financial crime detection, has launched its new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Guide For Digital Banks. The guide provides firms – including neo and challenger banks – offering digital-first services with an understanding of the regulatory challenges they may face, how to structure an AML program and real-world examples of success stories from digital-first banks.
Airwallex raises USD 100 mln in Series E1

Airwallex has raised an additional USD 100 million in a Series E1 financing round. This new funding raises Airwallex’s valuation to USD 5.5 billion and comes just a month after Airwallex announced an oversubscribed Series E round as the company looks to accelerate its global expansion plans. Lone Pine Capital...
Network International and NPCI International sign MoU

UAE-based fintech Network International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India-based NPCI International to discuss the acceptance of Unified Payments Interface in the UAE. The proposed collaboration will benefit Indian travellers visiting the UAE by allowing them to make payments seamlessly through UPI-based mobile applications leveraging Network’s payment...
