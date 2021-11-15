ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Children fall from building in Sweden, 1 dies; 2 adults held

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiQsu_0cwvnbqG00
1 of 2

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police said Monday they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell “from a great height” and one of them died.

Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said.

The children, who reportedly were siblings and both under the age of 10, were rushed to a hospital but one of them died. The other child has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Expressen tabloid said the children’s father had stabbed the children before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Woman falls 100 feet to her death from cliff in Belgium after posing for selfie

A 33-year-old Belgian woman plunged 100 feet to her death after posing for a selfie on the edge of a cliff during a trip with her husband, according to a report. Zoe Snoeks slipped off the precipice near the village of Nadrin in the province of Luxembourg on Tuesday and landed in the Ourthe River, Newsflash reported, citing the public prosecutor’s office.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Police#Murder#Accident#Ap#Swedish#Expressen
UPI News

Two dead in gang shootout at Mexican tourist resort

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after rival drug gangs exchanged gunfire in a dispute over territory at a Mexican tourist resort, authorities said. The attorney general's office for the state of Quintana Roo on the Yucatan Peninsula confirmed the shootout between drug dealers on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, which is located about 20 miles south of Cancun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lake District death: Walker dies falling from Striding Edge

A man has died after falling on a walk in the Lake District with his wife. The 54-year-old man and his wife had been climbing Helvellyn but his wife stopped when they reached the start of Striding Edge. They agreed her husband would continue along the scramble in the walk...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prison gun battle leaves 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador – A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALA-TV FOX10

10 bodies, 9 hanging from overpass, found in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities on Thursday discovered 10 bodies — nine of them hanging from an overpass — in the central state of Zacatecas, the scene of a battle for territory among drug cartels. The Zacatecas state public safety agency said in a statement the bodies were found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slipped Disc

Tragic news: Top soprano dies of Covid, aged 51

We have been notified of the death today, from Covid-19, of the Polish soprano Aga Mikolaj. A member of the Bavarian State Opera ensemble until 2007, Aga enjoyed international success in Paris, Vienna and Monte Carlo. She sang Woglinde in Daniel Barenboim’s Ring cycle in Milan, Berlin and at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

656K+
Followers
350K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy